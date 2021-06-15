Want to go to Las Vegas in November? It’s the place you can catch Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Tyler, the Creator, DaBaby, Lil Baby, SZA, and tons more all at the same time.

The Day N Vegas festival has announced its lineup and it may be the most stacked you will find on the festival circuit. Joining the aforementioned names is Polo G, Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Baby Keem, Lil Uzi Vert, Snoh Aalegra, Don Toliver, Griselda, Cordae, Joey Bada$$, Freddie Gibbs, and a whole lot more of your favorites.

The Kendrick Lamar set is of note as the flyer highlights the TDE superstar will perform songs from Section .80 all the way to DAMN.

Day n Vegas is set for November 12-14 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.