Back in January, music and hip hop fans were shocked to hear about legendary super-producer Dr. Dre having a brain aneurysm just two weeks into the new year. Fans awaited news about Dre’s condition, and in just a few days, he was back home. In a recent article with The Los Angeles Times, Dre opened up about his health scare, but assured fans that he’s “feeling fantastic.”

“It’s a really weird thing,” he said. “I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself.”

Dre then urged Black men to make sure their health is in check, especially when it comes to blood pressure. “And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure,” he continued. “And I’m going to move on and, hopefully live a long and healthy life. I’m feeling fantastic.”

Advertisement

Following his release from the hospital in January, Dre took to instagram to share this message with his followers.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”