The Los Angeles Board of Education approved plans for a public High School that is backed by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

The school will be located at Audubon Middle School in the Leimert Park neighborhood in South Los Angeles.

Transportation will also be available for students outside of the zoned area.

Advertisement

“This is for kids who want to go out and start their own company or go work at a place… like Marvel, or Apple or companies like that,” Iovine told the Los Angeles Times reporter Howard Blume.

Dre expressed how important it is for him to reach “the younger me” as the school caters to mainly Black and Latino students.

“This is something new and different that might excite the kids and make them want to go to school,” Dre said.

The school is currently called Regional High School No. 1 and is scheduled to open next Fall.

Unlike the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy, this school is “nowhere near a music school,” but creativity will be heavily focused on.