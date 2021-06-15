Famous Dex’s court hearing on Thursday didn’t go as planned.

The rapper was arrested after pleading not guilty to 19 charges including domestic violence and gun possession from March.

However, TMZ reported that Dex violate da protective order that was filed in October from another domestic violence incident and he was handcuffed on the spot.

Advertisement

The Chicago native is being held on $200,000 bond.

Aside from his criminal charges, Famous Dex also has civil charges he has to deal with.

The tabloid reported that the “Pick It Up” rapper was sued for his alleged connection in a watch robbery.

The owner of the watch claimed he met with Dex so that he can take pictures with the watch, but he eventually left with the timepiece and stopped answering his phone calls.

The owner didn’t believe Famous Dex’s story about getting robbed for it at gunpoint and said he saw the watch on the rapper’s Instagram story.

He’s now looking to gain $90,000 in damages from Dex.