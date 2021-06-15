James Harden is an investor in Saks Fifth Avenue’s standalone e-commerce business and has also been named to the executive board.

Bloomberg reports Harden and Saks will work together to grow high-potential consumer brands, along with Harden offering his viewpoint as a fashion enthusiast.

“As we work to build this new board, James is an important and valuable addition. With experience in growing businesses and as someone who values self-expression through fashion, I am confident that he will bring a distinct point of view that will help us better deliver for our customers,” Saks Executive Chairman Richard Baker said in a statement. “His expertise, combined with that of our other board members, will enable Saks to further capitalize on the significant growth opportunity within luxury e-commerce.”

Harden’s business portfolio now expands to include BodyArmor drinks, Stance socks, and Pura fragrances. Those efforts are alongside his sneaker and apparel deal with Adidas.

Off the court and outside of fashion, Harden is also making his presence felt in Hip-Hop. The Brooklyn Nets superstar was named an executive producer of the Lil Baby and Lil Durk joint album Voice of the Heroes.