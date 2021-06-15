Lil Durk and Lil Baby ‘The Voice of The Heroes’ Goes Number One

Lil Durk and Lil Baby are at the top of the charts with their joint effort.

Billboard announced that the duo’s ‘The Voice of the Heroes‘ album debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart. The project marks Lil Baby’s second Number One album following last year’s ‘My Turn‘ and the first for Lil Durk. The 18-track effort features appearances by Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug and Rod Wave.

The album earned an impressive 150,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week, almost entirely from streams. Even though 13 of the 18 tracks leaked three days before the album’s release and the original date was delayed by one week out of support for DMX’s posthumous release of Exodus, the support for The Voice x The Hero has gotten them to the number one spot.

On the title track Lil Durk raps…

“Voice of the heroes

I’m the voice of the heroes

Voice of the heroes

Voice of the heroes

See, I’m the voice, Baby, he the hero

Baby, he the hero

I’m the voice, but Baby, he the hero

But Baby, he the hero”

“Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s set was followed on the chart by a slew of previous Number One albums. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which landed the biggest debut of the year just two weeks ago, held at Number Two with more than 166 million streams, more than 25,000 song downloads, and 9,000 sales. With just 1,700 units between The Voice of the Heroes and Sour, it marked the third closest race in RS 200 history. Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, J. Cole’s The Off-Season and Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain round out the top five.” Via

What’s your favorite track from Lil Durk and Lil Baby ‘The Voice of the Heroes?’