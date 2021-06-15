Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s Voice of the Heroes is a massive success. The album is at the top of the Billboard 200, but also is ruling the entire Hot 100.

The release brought 16 tracks to the Hot 100, with the Travis Scott assisted “Hats Off” charting the highest at No. 16. “Voice of the Heroes” is No. 21, “2040” is No. 31, “How It Feels” is No. 34, “Still Runnin” featuring Meek Mill is No. 43, and “Who I Want” is No. 46.

In what is becoming one of the most legendary runs in Hip-Hop history, Lil Baby now has 90 total songs in the Hot 100 in his career, only trailing Eminem, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Future, Lil Wayne, and Drake.

The Voice Of The Heroes was released via Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global Music / Motown Records / Alamo Records executive produced by James Harden. The Brooklyn Nets superstar played a role in the creation of the album and Lil Baby spent a considerable amount of time in Harden’s studio.

The Voice Of The Heroes is one of the year’s most highly anticipated albums, with the Atlanta and Chicago rap giants teaming up for a supercharged project that features the likes of Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave.

Billboard announced that the duo’s ‘The Voice of the Heroes‘ album debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart. The project marks Lil Baby’s second Number One album following last year’s ‘My Turn‘ and the first for Lil Durk. The album earned an impressive 150,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week, almost entirely from streams.