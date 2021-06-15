Megan Thee Stallion made an $8,000 donation to one of her fans who recently passed away. Tuesday afternoon, a fan Tweeted Megan saying that she was having trouble paying for her friend’s funeral.
“Meg we lost a hottie. Our best friend passed away unexpectedly. They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together. We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a gofundme & are halfway there. @theestallion” wrote selenachichis
Once hearing the details, the Houston rapper replied a few hours later, and asked the cost.
“How much do y’all need?” wrote Megan Thee Stallion.
To which the fan, responded $8,000.
“We need 8k” wrote selenachichis.
Megan replied with three hearts and a screenshot of her donation.