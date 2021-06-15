Michelle Williams is not here for the cancelling of “Cater 2 U.”

“Cater 2 U,” one of the biggest hits in the catalog of Destiny’s Child, was under fire on social media as it has been deemed a “slave song.”

In response to the effort of cancel culture, Williams hit social media to uphold the legacy of the single created by herself, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce.

Advertisement

“I just read y’all want to cancel the song ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child, oh honey, you didn’t discern who you were catering to and you gave your little pearls to swine, don’t be mad a Destiny’s Child,” Williams said online.

Not y’all trynna cancel ‘Cater 2 U’ 😩 pic.twitter.com/Qcf5lnvASJ — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 14, 2021

You can see the reactions to the single below.

I’m sorry feminism is gonna just have to take the L on this one https://t.co/kBSBjuoNXu — Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) June 14, 2021

We not finna Cancel Cater 2 U 🤣 y’all really drunk if y’all thinking that’s go happen.. That song still a Bop especially Michelle part😌 pic.twitter.com/xOSfLWJr1m — 🥶 (@_BadTingzs) June 14, 2021