MusiCares announced its final round of COVID-19 relief funding.

The company already reportedly distributed $25 million to tens of thousands of music professionals, and plan to distribute $2 million more.

“The pandemic has been devastating to musicians, tour managers, stage crews, and so many others that are involved in making music happen,” MusiCares executive director Laura Segura said. “We heard from our community that many are experiencing elevated levels of depression, financial insecurity and low levels of confidence that they could pay for basic living expenses during the pandemic. It is encouraging to know that music people turned to MusiCares in their time of need and we hope they continue to do so as we reacclimate post-pandemic.”

The Recording Academy’s charitable arm provides health, financial​, and rehabilitation resources to music workers in times of need.

The funds are available to 2,000 eligible applicants Now, the fund is once again open to music professionals who have had at least three years of employment in the music industry, or six commercially released recordings or videos.

Applicants who have already received funding are eligible to apply again.

Once the funds are completely depleted, MusiCares plans to support the music community through “existing and new mental health and hardship grant programs and virtual support groups, among other programs.”

Apply here for your chance to receive COVID-19 relief funding from MusiCares.