As Covid-19 restrictions loosen, more music festivals are being announced. From Rolling Loud to Days N’ Vegas, now Freaknik is set to return this fall.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the festival is a 3-day event, that’s scheduled for Oct. 8-10. The 2021 version of the 18 and older popular gathering will take place at Morris Brown College, with a lineup including Adina Howard, Project Pat, Lil Scrappy, Ray J, Pastor Troy, JT Money, Paul Wall, 95 South, DJ Unk, Field Mob, and 8Ball & MJG.

Tickets will go on sale Monday at 9 a.m. they’ll be available on freaknikfest.com. Prices are haven’t been announced, but event organizers After9Partners plan to reduce the price from previous FreakNik’s to make it “more affordable.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the FreakNik festival has been trademarked to assure its standing as the only official FreakNik (organizers have experienced issues since the event returned in 2019 with unsanctioned parties marketing themselves as FreakNik).

This year, FreakNik will also provide a streaming option via omnisplayer.com.