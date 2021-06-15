Rolling Loud is expanding past festivals and moves into concert promotions with “Rolling Loud Presents.”

The first concert promoted by the new initiative is Rolling Loud Presents Rod Wave: SoulFly Tour! Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 18th at 10am local time at SoulFlyTour.com.

The Rod Wave tour will bring the Rolling Loud brand beyond the four cities of the festival. In partnership with Live Nation, Rolling Loud will position itself as a nationwide promoter, overseeing the promotion of 20+ date tours through the end of 2021 and beyond.

You can see the full run of shows on the SoulFly tour below.

Rod Wave: SoulFly Tour Presented by Rolling Loud 2021 Dates:

Fri Aug 27 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Aug 28 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sun Aug 29 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Aug 31 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Wed Sep 01 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Sep 03 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 04 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sun Sep 05 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu Sep 09 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Fri Sep 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Mon Sep 13 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Wed Sep 15 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater

Fri Sep 17 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Sat Sep 18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Wed Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Fri Sep 24 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sat Sep 25 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Mon Sep 27 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Wed Sep 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri Oct 01 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sat Oct 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

Sun Oct 03 – Washington DC – Echostage

Tue Oct 05 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Wed Oct 06 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Oct 08 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

Sat Oct 09 – Boston, MA –House of Blues Boston

Tue Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Thu Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)

Fri Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Sun Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Tue Oct 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Oct 20 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Thu Oct 21 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumSat Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater