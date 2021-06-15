Jason Kidd turned down an opportunity to interview for the head coaching job in Portland. That doesn’t seem to be the case in Orlando.

FOX Sports’ Melissa Rohlin reported on Monday that the Orlando Magic requested permission to interview Kidd for their head coach job. The Lakers granted permission, and Kidd reportedly will interview this week.

Kidd made his coaching debut during the 2013-2014 season with the Brooklyn Nets, getting hired just weeks after his 19-year playing career came to an end. Following his stint with the Nets, Kidd went on to coach the Milwaukee Bucks for a few seasons. Kidd has spent the last two seasons under Frank Vogel on the Lakers.

Kidd becomes the second reported candidate to land an interview with the Magic, following San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon.

While the Magics are looking for a new voice, Kidd might very well be the answer. Kidd’s IQ could rub off well with the Magics’ young core.