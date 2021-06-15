Mike D’Antoni is currently on the Brooklyn Nets sideline but could he soon be standing next to Damian Lillard?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports D’Antoni will be interviewing for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching position. In addition to D’Antoni, Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Spurs assistant Becky Hammon are also on the list of potential replacements.

Blazers GM Neil Olshey revealed the team will be conducting a “very expansive, diverse search” for the replacement of Terry Stotts and that search could run up to 25 candidates.

D’Antoni is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year has a career 672-527 record in 16 seasons with the Rockets, Lakers, Knicks, Suns, and Nuggets.

He last led the Rockets and James Harden to a Western Conference Finals before the team imploded after their 2020 NBA Playoffs run.