During Monday’s edition of “Grant and Danny” on 106.7 The Fan, Charles Barkley blamed “cancel culture” for taking the fun out of the “NBA on TNT” show that features Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson discussing the biggest topics around the league. Barkley feels that each member of the panel still offers funny input but knows there is always the possibility of a strong reaction.

“You can’t even have fun nowadays without these jackas-es trying to get you canceled and things like that,” Barkley said, as transcribed by Edward Sutelan of Sporting News. “Just having fun, talking about sports. I’m trying to hang on for another couple years until I’m 60, and then they can kiss my ass. I’m only working until 60. I’ve already told them that. … We can’t even have fun anymore. We’ve had fun all these years, and now all of a sudden in the last year and a half, everybody’s trying to get everybody fired, and it really sucks.”

Barkley said many of the edgy jokes he and his colleagues make come at a time when they are trying to make TNT’s coverage of a “crap game” more interesting.

“Nobody’s watching this game. Our relatives (are) not even watching this show after this,” he said. “And then, so about 1 o’clock, you’re like, ‘Man, I’m going to say something just to have some fun.’ But like I said, now you really have to think about all the fun stuff you used to say.”

