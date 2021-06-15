Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey release their honest and reflective documentary DIVINE: The 18 Year Anniversary Celebration via YouTube for the hit track “I Know What You Want” that was originally released in 2003. The film features candid interviews with film director Chris Robinson, actor Michael Jai White, along with rappers Spliff Star, Rah Digga, Rampage, Baby Sham, and Trippie Redd.

Commemorating the nearly two-decade partnership between Carey and Rhymes, the short film showcases the massive influence the song had on R&B and Hip-Hop culture. Rhymes said, “We took [the song] up another notch without compromising what the legacy of the original was. That’s important to me — don’t touch the classic if you can’t make it just as dope, if not better.” The documentary illustrates how Rhymes brought new life to the legacy of the song creating a part two with Trippie Redd’s “I Got You”, then leading into part three “Where I Belong” from his latest record Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. Predicting Carey’s impact ahead of the track Rah Digga says, “…once [Busta] told us that he was considering putting Mariah on the record, I think it just kinda sunk into everybody that ‘oh snap like we boutta have a real *ss mega-hit record on our hands here’”.

Reflecting on the action-packed unprecedented series, “I Know What You Want” has achieved Billboard’s Top 40 for 21 weeks, ranked #17 on the Hot 100 2003 year-end chart, and has garnered over 500 million streams to-date. “I Got You” has garnered over 8 million streams and was one of XXL’s ‘Best New Songs’ the week of release. The visuals for “Where I Belong” hit a benchmark 10 million views in less than a week on YouTube and is currently at 16 million views.

Advertisement