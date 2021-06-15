Yo Gotti will soon be able to enjoy a new crib, as he has purchased a $7.6 million mansion in Westlake Village, Los Angeles.

Dirt details the CMG head honcho’s new property sits on over 10,000 quare feet and is surrounded by a golf course. The new home has six bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms for each, along with a game room and fireplace in the master bathroom.

Gotti dropped an additional $100K on the home to make sure he secured it because it was in high demand.

Gotti’s neighbors now include Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and WWE superstar and reality tv personality The Miz.

The new crib is one of the latest big moves from Gotti, including a joint deal for CMG with Interscope Records. The partnership has already produced the first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 for Moneybagg Yo in A Gangsta’s Pain and the first Top 10 appearance on the album charts for 42 Dugg with Free Dem Boyz, which hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

“With 25 years under his belt as a successful artist, label head, manager and entrepreneur, Yo Gotti has built an impressive legacy in hip hop and remains one of the most exciting voices in music,” said IGA Chairman, John Janick. “We look forward to working closely with Gotti’s team to continue to build upon CMG’s incredible run in our business.”

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for John Janick, Steve Berman, Nicole Wyskoarko and the entire Interscope team and their track record of success,” Gotti said. “We share the same vision about winning – we want to break barriers, disrupt the industry and develop the next generation of superstars. I’m thrilled to partner with them as I continue focusing on CMG’s expansion.”

Salute to Gotti and congrats on the new crib.