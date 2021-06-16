With the early release of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory on the horizon, many people are looking forward to the Starz BMF biopic about the former drug kingpin’s tumultuous street history, including the show’s producer 50 Cent.

50 just landed a $150 million production deal for the show, but former Trump advisor Roger Stone claims that Mr. Jackson ripped off Meech, accusing him of giving Flenory “shit” for his life rights in order to land the deal. Stone offered up a short video clip on why he believes Fif shortchanged Meech.

50 has since responded to Stone’s allegations, saying on IG, “People just looking for attention, clout chasing c**k suckers come in all different colors shapes and sizes these days. BMF COMING SOON 🚦Green Light Gang.”

