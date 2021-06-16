AT&T will bring the return of live shows will to the NBA, announced a star-studded Conference Finals concert series with 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Cordae, and CHIKA.

The concerts will premiere as part of the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Finals, presented by AT&T. The highlights of the concerts will air on ESPN and TNT.

Each of the concerts in the four-part series will be a unique, multi-dimensional set powered by the most innovative extended reality (xR) and AT&T network technology.

The four performances will be highlighted on either TNT and ESPN’s broadcast coverage of the NBA Conference Finals presented by AT&T (beginning on or around June 20). A portion of the performances will be rolled out individually throughout the games, with each full performance released online following the live broadcast.

In addition, there will be an exclusive augmented reality experience with Big Sean, providing an innovative, mobile-first experience that will be an immersive performance that can be enjoyed wherever fans are.

Druski will also appear in humorous promotional skits with each artist.

T&T THANKS will be giving AT&T customers a chance to win passes to virtual meet and greets with 2Chainz and Big Sean, as well as sending them an artist merchandise pack. AT&T THANKS will also be giving away “5G’s” – $5,000 – every day between June 14-July 1 to celebrate the playoffs.

More about this initiative can be read here.