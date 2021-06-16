Gucci Mane Release the Tracklist for New Album ‘Ice Daddy’

Gucci Mane Release the Tracklist for New Album ‘Ice Daddy’

Gucci Mane is ready to show that he is the “Ice Daddy” and has revealed the tracklist for his new album to drop on Friday.

The new album, executive produced by his son, will be 17 tracks in length and brings in BigWalkDog, Pooh Shiesty, Sir Mix-A-Lot, BIG30, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, Project Pat and Peewee Longway.

You can see the full tracklist below.

Advertisement

Poppin ft BigWalkDog Posse on Bouldercrest ft. Pooh Shiesty & Sir Mix-A-Lot Shit Crazy ft BIG30 Like 34 & 8 ft Pooh Shiesty Dboy Style Trap Shit ft Lil Baby I Got It ft. Lil Uzi Vert Rich N***a Shit Top of Shit ft 2 Chainz & Young Dolph Never Runnin Out Of Money ft. E-40 Fold Dat Money Up ft. Project Pat Gucci Coming For You Invoices Live at the Red Carpet ft Peewee Longway Bust Down Lately How I See It