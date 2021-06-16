Gucci Mane is ready to show that he is the “Ice Daddy” and has revealed the tracklist for his new album to drop on Friday.


The new album, executive produced by his son, will be 17 tracks in length and brings in BigWalkDog, Pooh Shiesty, Sir Mix-A-Lot, BIG30, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, Project Pat and Peewee Longway.

You can see the full tracklist below.

  1. Poppin ft BigWalkDog
  2. Posse on Bouldercrest ft. Pooh Shiesty & Sir Mix-A-Lot
  3. Shit Crazy ft BIG30
  4. Like 34 & 8 ft Pooh Shiesty
  5. Dboy Style
  6. Trap Shit ft Lil Baby
  7. I Got It ft. Lil Uzi Vert
  8. Rich N***a Shit
  9. Top of Shit ft 2 Chainz & Young Dolph
  10. Never Runnin Out Of Money ft. E-40
  11. Fold Dat Money Up ft. Project Pat
  12. Gucci Coming For You
  13. Invoices
  14. Live at the Red Carpet ft Peewee Longway
  15. Bust Down
  16. Lately
  17. How I See It