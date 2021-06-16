Bia is taking over Tik Tok with the song of the summer ‘Whole Lot of Money’. We also noticed the braids she’s stuntin’ on and off stage as she promotes her project. Created by LA Hairstyist Kikistylesyou Bia and her stylist is having fun creating various cornrowed looks. From braided wigs to half braids and 90’s inspired beaded details, this protective look doesn’t just give Bia her edge but we are sure with her busy schedule of radio promotions, photo shoots shows and taking selfies for the Gram it is also easy to instantly look fabulous without having to spend hours on her look. If you need to keep it cute and are looking for some hair inspiration then take a look at these top cornrowed looks from Bia and our picks for the products that will help you keep them looking fresh all summer long.

Baby hairs laid wearing a half Fulani style braids and hair down

In a braided wig

Looking pretty in cornrows with a beaded finish

Scalp Care While Wearing Braids

We all know there’s an art to keeping your braids looking fresh, yes, of course tying it down at night with a silk head scarf will keep them from looking fuzzy and old but don’t forget about your scalp. To avoid oil buildup, bacteria and those pesky flakes , here are the products to help keep your scalp clean and refreshed until wash day.

Advertisement