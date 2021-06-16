Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic both are in line for a huge pay raise after making the All-NBA teams this year.

Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic were both named to the All-NBA teams that were announced on Tuesday. Embiid made the second team for the second time in three years. That makes him eligible for a super max contract extension worth an approximate $191 million.

Joel Embiid has earned All-NBA and is now super max eligible. The 76ers and Embiid are now allowed to negotiate an extension of four-years and a projected $191M. The extension would begin in 2023-24.



Breakdown:



2023/24- $42.5M

2024/25- $46.0M

2025/26- $49.4M

2026/27- $52.8M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 16, 2021

Doncic made first-team All-NBA for the second year in a row. That now qualifies him for a super max contract now. Marks reported that this extension is estimated to be $201.5M.

Luka Doncic has earned All-NBA honors for a second consecutive season and is eligible to sign a rookie max extension this offseason for 30% of the salary cap in 2022-23. The extension is projected to be $201.5M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 16, 2021

While Embid and Doncic became super max eligible, two NBA stars will now miss out on mega bonuses after not making the All-NBA list. Both Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell were eligible to receive a $33 million bonus if named to the All-NBA.