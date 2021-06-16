Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic both are in line for a huge pay raise after making the All-NBA teams this year.
Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic were both named to the All-NBA teams that were announced on Tuesday. Embiid made the second team for the second time in three years. That makes him eligible for a super max contract extension worth an approximate $191 million.
Doncic made first-team All-NBA for the second year in a row. That now qualifies him for a super max contract now. Marks reported that this extension is estimated to be $201.5M.
While Embid and Doncic became super max eligible, two NBA stars will now miss out on mega bonuses after not making the All-NBA list. Both Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell were eligible to receive a $33 million bonus if named to the All-NBA.