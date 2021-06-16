The 2020-21 All-NBA teams are highlighted by Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry who had an amazing season for their respective teams.

The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors stars are joined by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard on the All-NBA First Team.

The All-NBA second team featured Portland’s Damian Lillard and Phoenix’s Chris Paul at the guard spots, New York’s Julius Randle and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James at forward, and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid at the center. All NBA third team was Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving and Washington’s Bradley Beal at guard, Miami’s Jimmy Butler and the Clippers’ Paul George at forward, and Utah’s Rudy Gobert at the center.

Gobert was named this year’s Defensive Player of the year, Randle won Most Improved and Nikola Jokic was the MVP.

Of the selections, only Leonard, Antetokounmpo, Embiid, Irving, George, Paul, and Gobert remain in the playoffs.

