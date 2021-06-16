Megan Thee Stallion is giving more than summer anthems for the girls this season. She’s making sure we look fly too. Tuesday, the hot girl announced she is collaborating with Fashion Nova for a second collection.

“Hotties, my second @FashionNova collection is launching June 23rd. We’ve got the sexiest swim styles for ALL shapes and sizes that are going to have you looking fire this Hot Girl Summer.” wrote Megan Thee Stallion.

In addition dropping a brand new collection, she’s doing a special giveaway for her fans. In her Instagram post where she announced the launch, she shared details on how hotties can enter.

“That’s not all! @FashionNova and I are going to have some crazy giveaways counting down to the launch, so go to fashionnova.com/megantheestallion and make sure to sign up for a chance to win!” wrote Megan.

This is her first time partnering with the LA-based brand. Back in November, she launched a “western-style” meets “baddie” collection that included denim, body con dresses, and cute tops! In an interview with Vogue, she shared why she wanted to venture into the fashion world.

“Tall women, curvy women, all women are beautiful,” she tells Vogue. “And no matter how cliché it is, it’s really true—all the things that make you ‘different’ make you special. Never be ashamed about that, you gotta celebrate the things that make you you!” said Megan.

She hasn’t confirmed what the theme for this upcoming collection is, but we know it’ll be hot.