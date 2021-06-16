Queen Latifah is being recognized for paving the way for female MCs. It was announced in a press release Monday that Queen Latifah is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Black music and pop culture at the 2021 BET Awards.

Queen Latifah has been making history. In 2006 she was the first Hip Hop artist to be crowned with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The multitalented actress, singer, rapper and producer is easily one of the most recognized entertainers of our generation. Flavor Unit Entertainment is the production company owned and backed by Latifah and her longtime business partner Shakim Compere, and they are responsible for the hit comedies, Bringing Down the House, Beauty Shop, and The Perfect Holiday.

Currently, Latifah is executive producer position and lead role on the CBS series reboot of The Equalizer. The New Jersey native has sold over two million records from her seven studio albums, notably her gold-selling Black Reign. Additionally, Queen Latifah is the only Hip Hop artist to win a Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe, two NAACP Image and three and Screen Actors Guild Awards. This honor is well deserved for the Queen.

Advertisement

“For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence,” said Henson. “Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.” Via

The 2021 BET Awards will air live on BET on June 27th and will be hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson. Congratulations to Queen Latifah for her Lifetime Achievement Award it’s a celebration. #BlackGirlMagic