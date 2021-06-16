Rick Ross resides in a 235-acre estate in Georgia and it costs $1 million a year to maintain the mansion’s lawn.

Unlike the previous owner, Evander Holyfield, the rapper cuts costs by cutting the grass himself.

“When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did,” Ross said in a new interview. “I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor. … I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop. I cut grass for about five hours.”

Ross shared that it’s something he subconsciously wanted to do because it gave him a sense of peace and normalcy.

“I realized that this was something I wanted to do. It was subconscious,” he continued. “I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days. It’s the smallest thing, but it keeps a smile on my face. So, you know, for anybody who doesn’t cut their own grass, I would say take time out every two or three months to cut your grass because it is such a great and peaceful sensation.”

Cutting his own grass isn’t the only way Rick Ross practices fiscal responsibility.

He told Forbes that he likes “finding beautiful things that cost $8 or $20” or flying commercial flights on Delta as much as possible.

“Yes, I’m not about throwing money away, but it’s important that people enjoy the fruits of your labor and stay ahead of the curve,” Ross said. “I make sure that I am surrounded by love and inspiration and motivation. Through the window I am looking out of right now in the Southwest Ranches, I can see my red-on-red 458 Ferrari, and it is inspiring.”