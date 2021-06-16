Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Game 5 against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night due to a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne.

Leonard landed funny on a drive in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Monday night and appeared to be in pain. He informed his teammates on Tuesday night that they should prepare for him to miss Game 5.

Leonard scored 31 points in L.A.’s Game 4 win on Monday night. That performance came days removed from a 34-point, 12-rebound performance in Game 3. Leonard, who played in just 52 of 72 games this past regular season, has yet to miss a postseason contest this year.

For the Clippers to win game 5 they will need for Paul George to step up and carry the load. If George and the Clippers hold it down without Leonard for more than one game, the Clippers could be looking at a second straight exit in the second round of the playoffs.