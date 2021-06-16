Zoë Kravitz is set to make her directorial debut with feature thriller, Pussy Island, starring Channing Tatum.

Kravitz also wrote the script alongside E.T. Feigenbaum.

Tatum will portray a tech billionaire who owns an island.

As per the synopsis: “The film follows a young Los Angeles cocktail waitress named Frida, who has her sights set on tech mogul Slater King, played by Tatum. Frida makes her way into King’s inner circle and attends an intimate gathering on his private island, where she will have the journey of a lifetime. Despite the beautiful location and wealthy people, Frida uncovers that there’s more to the island than meets the eye — something terrifying.“

Kravitz will also put on her producer hat for this project with Bruce Cohen Productions.

In other Zoë Kravitz-related news, she joins the short list of Black women who portrayed Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film.

Eartha Kitt played Catwoman in the 1960s TV series, and then Halle Berry in the 2004 movie.

The irony of Kravitz landing the role as the comic book villain is that she previously said she couldn’t get an audition for Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. The actress cited a race issue in a 2015 interview with Nylon.

“In the last Batman movie [The Dark Knight Rises], they told me that I couldn’t get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren’t ‘going urban,’” she said. “It was like, ‘What does that have to do with anything?’ I have to play the role like, ‘Yo, what’s up, Batman? What’s going on wit chu?’”