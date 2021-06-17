A GOP pundit fears Megan Thee Stallion’s fans are trying to hurt her.

A Republican pundit says a new video by rapper Megan Thee Stallion could be about her. DeAnna Lorraine ran for the U.S. House last year in California, and is the host of a conservative podcast about “winning the culture war.” She now claims she’s being targeted in Megan Thee Stallion’s new video, which shows the rapper getting even with a politician who slams her music.

Lorraine says she got death threats from Megan Thee Stallion fans last year when she called the rapper’s hit song “WAP” “disgusting and vile.” Meanwhile Lorraine was indefinitely suspended from Twitter earlier this year for spreading misinformation.

According to TMZ, Lorraine now claims she feels threatened by fans who believe the video was hinting at her and believes “people will find me address or kill me or do something terrible to me. And that’s a shame because I’m trying to help these people, help them to see that they can be more than just their WAP.”

The politician went on to say that Megan’s “music is garbage.” Lol

