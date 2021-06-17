Earlier this year, Gucci announced the news of his upcoming album. Now, Ice Daddy is set to drop Thursday night. In addition to releasing the LP, the Atlanta rapper is dropping a music video featuring Pooh Shiesty.

“New Video Dropping midnight #PosseOnBouldercrest ft @pooh_shiesty off of #IceDaddy album,” wrote Gucci.

Gucci Mane released the tracklist to his upcoming album on Wednesday,

June 16. The project has 17, songs and is packed with features from some of our favorite artists. Included on the album are BigWalkDog, Sir-Mix-A-Lot, Big30, Pooh Sheisty, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, Project Pat, and Peeway Longway.

Advertisement

“My new album #IceDaddy drop tomorrow night presave now Linkinbio” wrote Gucci.