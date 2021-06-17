Gabby Wilson, AKA H.E.R. released the tracklist to her upcoming album hours ahead of it’s drop. The LP is packed with 21 songs, and includes features from some of our rap and R&B faves. Artists on the project are Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and YG.

“MIDNIGHT!!!!!! #BOMM https://smarturl.it/BackOfMyMind” wrote H.E.R.

Just last week H.E.R. announced that she Back Of My Mind was on the way, along with a video describing the inspiration behind it. According to the artist, BAOM was literally derived from the though in the back of her mind. She credits her inner thoughts and personal experiences to her music.

“All those thoughts that I think I’m afraid to say sometimes, or that we’re afraid to say. The things that feel too honest, or too vunerable, or ya know to emotional, or ya know too agressive.” H.E.R. continued “It’s like a peak into my soul”

In addition to dropping new music, the singer is having a countdown to the release. Wednesday, June 16 Grammy-award-winning artist uploaded a Clubhouse link to join in on thursday night’s conversation.

“Let’s countdown to #BOMM! Meet me TOMORROW at 11:45 PM ET / 8:45 PM PT on @Clubhouse!” wrote H.E.R.

