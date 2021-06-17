Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city‘ has now spent 450 weeks on the Billboard 200.

K Dot has just crossed another incredible milestone in his career. Chart Data reported Wednesday that Kendrick’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city‘ has spent over 8 years on the Billboard 200 chart. The project is still the longest charting Hip Hop album in Billboard history after being released in 2012. Singles off the album include “The Recipe,” “Poetic Justice,” “Swimming Pools (Drank)” and more. It earned him four Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

.@kendricklamar's 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' has now spent 450 weeks on the Billboard 200. It’s the longest charting hip-hop studio album in history. — chart data (@chartdata) June 16, 2021

How many times have you thrown on “B*tch Don’t Kill My Vibe” or “Backseat Freestyle?”

