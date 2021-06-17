LeBron James is saying “I told you so.” The Los Angeles Lakers star hit Twitter on Wednesday to speak out about how the NBA quickly rushed this season, which many believe has sprouted the rash of injuries of many star players.

During the NBA Playoffs Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jamal Murray, Mike Conley Jr. and more have all missed action. During the playoffs, Kawhi Leonard has also gone down to injury and does not appear to be coming back.

James hit Twitter to let the league and fans know that he felt the return to playing, less than two months after the NBA Finals was a bit too soon.

They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane. If there’s one person that know about the body and how it — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now. 🙏🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement to ESPN: “Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during the 2019-20 season while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons. While injuries are an unfortunate reality of our game, we recognize the enormous sacrifices NBA players and teams have made to play through this pandemic.”