LeBron James and others shown in the trailer for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’.

LeBron James has a new jersey number and a new soundtrack for his upcoming ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ blockbuster. On Wednesday, Republic Records rolled out the tracklist for the album which features the likes of Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Chance the Rapper, Lil Baby, Big Freedia and more. ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack’ is expected to hit all streaming platforms on July 9th, with the movie to premiere on July 16th.

SAINt JHN and SZA unveiled their new song “Just For Me”, also written for the film, last Friday (June 11). Their collaboration follows Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin’s contribution “We Win”, which arrived at the end of last month.

Peep the official unveiling of all the featured artists appearing on the feel good film, starring LeBron James, below.