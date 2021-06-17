Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows DaBaby Following The Release of His Collaboration With Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows DaBaby Following The Release of His Collaboration With Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have been dubbed work husband and wife but that seems to be over following the release of his “SKAT” collaboration with Tory Lanez.

Tory announced that he had a song with DaBaby at the top of the year, and Megan seemingly responded, “nice try.” Later she tweeted, “That sh*t was old and not cleared. CRYBABY VIDEO dropping soon.”

The Toronto artist seemingly got the clearance and Baby promoted the single on his Instagram page. “‘SKAT’ OUT NOW,” he wrote and tagged Tory.

Advertisement

It didn’t take long for fans to go snooping through their followers and take notice that the Houston Hottie hit that unfollow button. The Charlotte native still follows her so it’s unclear if their friendship severed or he just doesn’t have bad blood towards her.

Lanez was charged with felony assault in relation to a shooting incident that allegedly involved Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby formed a dynamic duo following the release of their popular hit “Cash Shit” and followed up with “Nasty,” “Cry Baby,” and DJ Khaled’s “I Did It.”

The pair also lead the 2021 BET Awards nominations packand the award show is returning for an in-person taping next week.