Nipsey Hussle is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, along with 38 other honorees. Now, tourists around the world will be able to honor and take pictures next to the “neighborhood hero”.

According to Billboard, several other Hip Hop and R&B artists are set to receive stars. Some of the artists in the recording category are Black Eyed Peas, George Clinton, Ashanti, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, and Martha Reeves.

These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominees at a meeting of the Walk of Fame selection committee held Monday and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors on Wednesday. Radio personality Ellen K, chair of the selection committee (and a past Walk of Fame honoree), announced the new honorees on the Walk of Fame’s website.

Advertisement