Juneteenth weekend is approaching and you want to know where we at? We outside!

New York City lifted all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for the celebration, meanwhile things have been pretty much “normal” in Atlanta since last year.

NYC and ATL are the places to be this Juneteenth and The Source Magazine has got you covered with a guide to all the venues that are hosting safe celebrations.

NY Juneteenth Events

New York City’s Juneteenth Festival

The twelfth annual festival will be on June 19, Herbert Von King Park, 670 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, June 20, Bed-Stuy Restoration, 1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. Come out to enjoy games, food, and support black-owned businesses.

Summer of Soul screening

Quest Love’s award-winning film will be screened at Marcus Garvey Park on Saturday, for one night only. The project features performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, and B.B. King, among many, many more. The screening will be followed by live performances featuring Questlove and surprise guests.

Brooklyn Conservatory of Music Juneteenth Celebration

Kevin Powell & the Soulfolk Experience will lead a music and poetry suite behind the Brooklyn Museum to celebrate the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the United States.

Blacknic

Celebrate freedom and community in Prospect park with music, games, and art. Don’t forget your wallets because there will be tons of black-owned businesses to support.

:BLACKPRINT “Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom”

Whether you’re in NYC or ATL you can attend this virtual Juneteenth celebration hosted by :Blackprint. This festival will highlight, celebrate and commemorate our Black Ancestors and their journey to liberation through live musical performances, a historical walk-through of Austin, and exclusive interview with two-time Emmy winning host and Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan, giveaways and more.

Juneteenth Unityfest

Lucky Daye will perform during Unityfest and honor the works of Crown Royal’s Black Art Preservation Project. Unityfest is a national platform for a coalition of charitable and grassroots organizations to gain much-deserved attention and support for their work in advancing national unity.

ATL Juneteenth Events

Trap Music Museum’s Juneteenth Celebration

The museum is holding a week-long celebration from June 15-20. This will be the Hip Hop’s museum first event of its kind with a film festival, fashion show, and panelists like Phylicia Rashad and Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Juneteenth festival at Centennial Olympic Park

The family-friendly festival will be the largest Juneteenth event in the Southeast. It will kick off with a Black history parade on Saturday beginning at the King Memorial Center and 22-acres of musical acts, speakers, food, and artist vendors at Centennial Olympic Park.

Juneteenth festival at Stone Mountain Village

The city of Stone Mountain will be celebrating the freedom and culture of Black people for the first time on Saturday, June 19, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Black People Eats: Black-Owned ATL restaurants offering specials

Black People Eats is hosting their second annual Juneteenth celebration where over 100 Black-owned restaurants across Atlanta and Chicago offer specials in honor of the newly commemorated federal holiday. Check out the full list of participants here.