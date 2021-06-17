Polo G and DaBaby prove to be a winning combination on the new single “Party Life.”

The song is from Polo G’s new album Hall of Fame. The song comes with a video for “RAPSTAR,” which is directed by ARRAD. The duo makes sure to get it in and enjoy the fruits of their labor in a non-stop party that kicks off in the day and stretches deep into the night.

The young Chicago legend Polo G released his album last week, featuring an all-star line-up of Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, G Herbo, Lil Durk, The Kid Laroi, Fivio Foreign, and Scorey.

“My goals for ‘Hall Of Fame’ was to make sure that I can show my diversity as an artist, really like elevate my sound, for the people to hear something that I ain’t ever did before,” Polo said of the effort. “I Don’t usually tap in for features but this time around I went and got some hard ass records with all of my personal favorite artists and future hall of famers in my book.”

Be sure to hit your streaming service of choice to hear it in full.