Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards felt that he should’ve won the NBA rookie of the year award. Edwards averaged 19.3 points per game, finished second behind LaMelo Ball for the award.

Edwards acknowledged the news on social media with two emojis. His tweet warned the rest of the NBA that he would be very motivated next season.

While Edwards has a right to feel a way about not winning rookie of the year, you have to ask yourself should he have won? Edwards averaged 23.8 points per game after the break. But Ball was better immediately and throughout the season for Charlotte. Ball also helped the Hornets qualify for the play-in game.

