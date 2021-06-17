Tyler, the Creator has officially marked his return. The superstar artist has released his new music video, “Lumberjack.”

The release was shared by Tyler on Twitter, bringing a day in the life of the star to the screen ranging from phone calls to a manicure. Hopefully, this marks the return of Tyler full-time as fans swirl over the rumors of a new album titled Call Me If You Get Lost.

LUMBERJACK OUT EVERYWHERE NOW:https://t.co/MLR1YIYdjH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 16, 2021

Want to go to Las Vegas in November? It’s the place you can catch Tyler, the Creator, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, DaBaby, Lil Baby, SZA, and tons more all at the same time.

The Day N Vegas festival has announced its lineup and it may be the most stacked you will find on the festival circuit. Joining the aforementioned names is Polo G, Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Baby Keem, Lil Uzi Vert, Snoh Aalegra, Don Toliver, Griselda, Cordae, Joey Bada$$, Freddie Gibbs, and a whole lot more of your favorites. Day n Vegas is set for November 12-14 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Until then, you can throw “Lumber Jack” on repeat below.