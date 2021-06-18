The BET Awards 2021 has announced its star-studded performance line-up including DJ Khaled, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Joining in on the packed line-up is Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Rapsody, Tyler, the Creator, and more.

The BET Awards are set for Sunday, June 27, and is set to have the most performances for any show in its history, live from the Microsoft Theater. Additionally, up and coming artists Tone Stith and Bree Runway will be gracing the BET Amplified Stage, BET Music’s stamp of approval on the next big thing in music.

Advertisement

“As we return LIVE with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts–including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Some of today’s hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence.”

Hosted by Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, filmmaker and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, the 2021 “BET AWARDS” also be honoring award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Golden Globe®-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actor Queen Latifah with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award.