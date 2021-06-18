Continuing his impressive run of hits, DaBaby has released a new banger titled “Ball If I Want To.”

The new video from the head of Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment brings the rapper back to a high school where he turns up the energy in a library, calssroom and lunch room. He also hits the basketball court and continues to turn up the scene.

You can catch the full twerkfest below.

DaBaby will be one of the many performances at the 2021 BET Awards. Joining him on the star-studded lineup is DJ Khaled, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Andra Day, City Girls, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Rapsody, Tyler, the Creator, and more.

The BET Awards are set for Sunday, June 27, and is set to have the most performances for any show in its history, live from the Microsoft Theater. Additionally, up and coming artists Tone Stith and Bree Runway will be gracing the BET Amplified Stage, BET Music’s stamp of approval on the next big thing in music.