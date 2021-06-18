DJ Khaled is doing it for all the fathers, taking over the Apple Music It’s Lit playlist for the celebration.

“Fatherhood is everything to me,” Khaled tells Apple Music. “It has given me superpowers. I love being a father, it’s the biggest blessing. Asahd and Aalam thank you!! I love you and mommy so much!”

As one of the most famous fathers in the world, taking care of Asahd and Aalam, Khaled is looking celebrate dads everywhere, infusing your day with some of his favorite tunes.

DJ Khaled’s special track selection for It’s Lit! will go live this Sunday, June 20, on Apple Music at apple.co/DJKhaledFD