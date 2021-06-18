Eva Marcille stood in solidarity with her friend, Michael Costello, after he was accused of racism and body shaming.

“#throwbackthursday with my Love #michaelcostello and my Cuzzo @terrellmullin I am not here for the cancel culture but I am here for loyalty in those that have supported you and loved on you no matter what. I know my friend Michael I know who he is I know his heart and #MichaelCostello is my GOOD FRIEND,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added, “Don’t let a headline or an out of context Message allow you to be judge someones intention as if we are a God or furthermore Cancel someone as if they are not a person. Loyal 10 toes down, Michael you’re my baby.”

After receiving backlash for her remarks, Eva Marcille turned her comments off. Her message of support to Costello comes after he accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying.

Since then he’s been accused by multiple people of racism, body shaming, and sexual harassment.

Maxie J alleged that Michael Costello called her the N-word several times in a recent interview with The Jasmine Brand.