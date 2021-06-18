R&B and Hip Hop got some new music this Friday. As promised, singer H.E.R. and rapper Gucci Mane dropped their individual highly anticipated albums. Both artists announced earlier this month they had projects on the way and dropped the LP’s Thursday at midnight.

In a Twitter post, H.E.R. broke the news of the release. The project is packed with 21 songs, and includes features from some of our rap and R&B faves. Artists on the project are Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and YG.

“#BOMM OUT NOW!!!! https://smarturl.it/BackOfMyMind” wrote H.E.R.

In celebration of her new LP, the artist is hosting an album release party on Fox Soul Monday. In and Instagram post, H.E.R. made the announcement.

“Don’t miss it! My @iHeartRadio Album Release Party is happening this Monday, June 21st! Watch the show on @foxsoultv at 9PM ET! #iHeartHERhttp://youtube.com/foxsoul” wrote the R&B singer.

Fans have also been waiting for Gucci Mane’s Ice Daddy project. The project has 17, songs and is packed with features from some of our favorite artists. Included on the album are BigWalkDog, Sir-Mix-A-Lot, Big30, Pooh Sheisty, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, Project Pat, and Peeway Longway.

“New album #IceDaddy out now link in bio” wrote Gucci Mane.