According to an exclusive report from TMZ, former MTV personality La La Anthony filed for divorce from her husband NBA star Carmelo Anthony yesterday(June 17) due to irreconcilable differences after an 11-year marriage.

Source claim that the Anthonys have been separated for a while and plan on having a peaceful split to ensure a smooth transition for their 14-year-old son.

The couple originally parted ways in 2017 after rumors of the Knocks star cheating began to circulate. The couple made up, but the infidelity rumors continued well into 2019. Even though the marriage lasted for 11 years, the Anthonys were together. total of 16 years.

