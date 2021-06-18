Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their twin boys this week.

Abby posted a photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her baby boys with the biggest smile on her face.

“✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨” the new mom wrote in the post. “Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon.”

She ended the announcement with the hash tags, “my world” and “twin boys.”

The DJ shared a photo of the babies’ hands holding on to her finger and captioned the picture, “Zion & Zilly.”

Zion and Zilly marks Nick Cannon’s second set of twins. He has 9-year-old twins with Mariah Carey named Moroccan and Monroe.

He also has two children with Brittany Bell, Golden, 3, and Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020.

The Masked Singer host is reportedly expecting another baby with model Alyssa Scott.

In a now-deleted post, Cannon seemingly confirmed the baby on-the-way is a boy named Zen S.

De La Rosa announced Nick Cannon fathered her twin boys on Instagram in a since-deleted post in April when she shared a maternity shoot with him.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” she wrote at the time.

“I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” she continued. “I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.”

“Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both,” De La Rosa added.