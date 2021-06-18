Rap/Hip-Hop music icon and philanthropist, Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus, Businessman/Philanthropist Michael Harris, and the late rapper and business man, Nipsey Hussle are this year’s honoree for the Black Business Association (BBA), “Virtual Salute to Black Music Awards” on Thursday, June 24, 2020 at 5:30 – 7 PM. The BBA is the oldest ethnic business organization in the State of California and will host its Annual event held in recognition of Black Music Appreciation Month.

The BBA is excited to announce it will honor Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus, with the “Lifetime Legacy Award”,and Michael Harris, with the “Business Pioneer Legends Award”. They will also honor Nipsey Hussle posthumously the “Distinguished Business Advocate Award”.

In keeping with the event theme, “The Business behind the Music”, the (BBA) recognizes the honorees for their contributions of these esteemed honorees in the advancement of African-Americans in the music Industry. Now, more than ever the (BBA) recognizes that in light of the current Black Lives Matter Movement; there is an even greater imperative, to acknowledge those that help to propel Black Lives into success. Among past Honorees are; Clarence Avant, Berry Gordy, Dick Griffey, Smokey Robinson, Siedah Garrett, Janet Jackso, and Jheryl Busby to name a few.

