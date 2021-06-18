Busta Rhymes is back in his bag for Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, delivering the video for “Deep Thought.”

The new video is directed by Benny Boom and The Dragon, showing off some of the best views of the New York City skyline that you can find.

Just last week, Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey released their honest and reflective documentary DIVINE: The 18 Year Anniversary Celebration via YouTube for the hit track “I Know What You Want” that was originally released in 2003. The film features candid interviews with film director Chris Robinson, actor Michael Jai White, along with rappers Spliff Star, Rah Digga, Rampage, Baby Sham, and Trippie Redd.

