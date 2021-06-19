New Jersey commemorates George Floyd with a 700 pound bronze statue.

A statue of George Floyd was unveiled this week in front of Newark City Hall in New Jersey. The 700 ound bronze statue honors the life of George Floyd, who was murdered in police custody last year. His widely viewed death was able to re charge and elevate the Black Lives Matter movement and has resulted in police reform measures across the country. According to reports, twenty-four states and the District of Columbia enacted legislation immediately following Floyd’s death. In a normal year, most states would have been out of session by May. But due to the pandemic, states were able to take up legislation working within COVID-19-related session delays, through multiple special session convenings or through bipartisan cooperation. Significant legislation has also been enacted in 23 states so far in 2021.

For instance in New Jersey, the use of force by an officer towards a civilian is now prohibited, unless used as a last resort. There also been the removal of Confederate statues from public parks and controversial names from organizations throughout the country. The New Jersey event honoring the life of George Floyd ties in with Juneteenth 2021.

